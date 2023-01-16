China Says 60,000 Have Died of Covid Since Controls Were Lifted

(Wall Street Journal) – China had been criticized by public health experts and epidemiologists—including some at the World Health Organization—for publishing data that routinely showed deaths in recent weeks in the single digits, figures they said grossly underestimated the impact the virus had on the Chinese population. On Saturday, China’s National Health Commission said the country’s medical institutions registered 59,938 Covid-related deaths from Dec. 8, the day after zero-Covid measures were lifted, to Jan. 12. People over the age of 65 accounted for more than 90% of the deaths, it said. (Read More)