Medical Residents Unionize Over Pay, Working Conditions

(Wall Street Journal) – The pandemic’s strains spurred residents to organize, said Simranvir Kaur, a fourth-year resident specializing in obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford Medicine, where most of some 1,400 Stanford residents voted to form a union last May. Residents were working longer shifts without extra compensation and treating Covid-19 patients without adequate protective gear, Dr. Kaur said. “When there’s extra work, the burden falls on us,” Dr. Kaur said. (Read More)