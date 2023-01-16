France’s Health System Under Pressure of Increasing Demands

(BBC) – The UK’s health system is buckling under the weight of staff shortages and a lack of beds. In France, meanwhile, there are more doctors and many more nurses, yet its healthcare system is still in crisis. President Emmanuel Macron has promised to change the way its hospitals are funded, and to free doctors from time-consuming administration, in a bid to break what he called a “sense of endless crisis” in its health service. (Read More)