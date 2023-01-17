What Happens When Patients Learn About Their Alzheimer’s Status?

(MedPage Today) – Learning about a positive amyloid-PET result was associated with psychological changes among people with subjective cognitive decline, but those changes did not reach a threshold for clinical concern. In the prospective AMYPAD consortium study, people who received news about a positive amyloid scan showed small increases in distress, anxiety, or depression scores compared with peers who learned they had negative scans, reported Daniele Altomare, PhD, of the University of Geneva in Switzerland, and co-authors in JAMA Network Open. (Read More)