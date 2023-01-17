The Addiction Crisis Is Causing a Spike in Endocarditis Cases. Hospitals Are Struggling to Respond

(STAT News) – Increased injection drug use has led to a spike in cases of the life-threatening heart condition endocarditis, with cases rapidly accelerating since the onset of Covid-19. The increased case count is one of the lesser-known side effects of the deadly addiction epidemic. But patients with endocarditis, an inflammation of the heart lining caused by infection, require complex, thoughtful care — care that the U.S. health system is ill-equipped to provide. (Read More)