Global Push to Treat H.I.V. Leaves Children Behind

(New York Times) – It has been two decades since efforts to prevent the transmission of H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS, from mother to child during pregnancy and birth began in earnest in sub-Saharan Africa. Yet some 130,000 babies are still becoming infected each year because of logistical problems, such as drug shortages, and more pernicious ones, such as the stigma that makes women afraid to seek tests or treatment. Then, many of the children who contract the virus are failed a second time: While the effort to put adults on H.I.V. treatment has been a major success across the region, many children’s infections are undetected and untreated. (Read More)