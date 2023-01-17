Sickle Cell Cure Brings Mix of Anxiety and Hope

(New York Times) – After a life adapted to their illness, some like Dr. Jackson are unsure of how to begin again as healthy people. Do they go back to school after dropping out because of their illness? Do they start looking for jobs after thinking that, with frequent hospitalizations because of sickle cell, they were unemployable? What if this new life is not so easy to enter? Others fear that the logistical complexities of gene therapies may imperil their ability to access them. These and other dilemmas illustrate an often hidden aspect of medical advances — a long awaited cure can be accompanied by trepidation. (Read More)