Telehealth Patients Are Scrambling for In-Person Care Amid Crackdown on Online Controlled Substances

(STAT News) – When the pandemic hit, and mental health care providers were in short supply, patients like Catherine flocked to telehealth — and in many cases, obtained prescriptions for controlled substances that previously could only be prescribed in-person. But as those channels close, many of them are facing the challenge of transferring their prescriptions to in-person providers. (Read More)