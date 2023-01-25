A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
January 25, 2023
Research Ethics (vol. 19, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “‘But How will You Ensure the Objectivity of the Researcher?’ Guidelines to Address possible Misconceptions about the Ethical Imperatives of Community-Based Research” by Lesley Wood and Samantha Kahts-Kramer
- “Overcoming Barriers to Informed Consent in Neurological Research: Perspectives from a National Survey” by Lauren R Sankary, et al.
- “Engaging Key Stakeholders to Overcome Barriers to Studying the Quality of Research Ethics Oversight” by Emily E Anderson, et al.