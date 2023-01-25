A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

January 25, 2023

Research Ethics (vol. 19, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “‘But How will You Ensure the Objectivity of the Researcher?’ Guidelines to Address possible Misconceptions about the Ethical Imperatives of Community-Based Research” by Lesley Wood and Samantha Kahts-Kramer
  • “Overcoming Barriers to Informed Consent in Neurological Research: Perspectives from a National Survey” by Lauren R Sankary, et al.
  • “Engaging Key Stakeholders to Overcome Barriers to Studying the Quality of Research Ethics Oversight” by Emily E Anderson, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad