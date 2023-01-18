A Shrinking, Aging China May Have Backed Itself Into a Corner

(New York Times) – China’s abrupt abandonment of “zero Covid” controls exposed a government ill prepared for an explosion in infections. And, similarly, the mounting population pressures may reveal a government that has not done enough to avoid tough choices in coming decades over rival priorities. Between the demands of caring for young and old. Between paying for social welfare and building up China’s technological and military might. (Read More)