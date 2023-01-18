AI Image Creator Faces UK and US Legal Challenges

(BBC) – Getty Images is taking legal action against the makers of an artificial-intelligence image-creation tool. The agency, which sells the rights to use photographers’ and illustrators’ images, said Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion system had infringed these. AI image generators “learn” to create images from simple text instructions by analysing human-made pictures, including images found online. Many artists and photographers say they use their work without permission. (Read More)