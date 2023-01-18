Mix-It-Yourself Wegovy? Some Are Trying Risky Sources for Weight-Loss Drugs

(STAT News) – At least a dozen websites that specialize in a class of protein-related products called peptides now list semaglutide and tirzepatide. Though they say their chemicals should only be used for lab research purposes and not for human use, individuals have been ordering from the websites to make their own injections at home. People in bodybuilding and biohacking circles have long gone to these sources for chemicals to try to build muscles and burn fat, and now, some people with clinical obesity are also turning to the websites for the first time, hoping to obtain semaglutide or tirzepatide as the original medications from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly remain difficult to access. (Read More)