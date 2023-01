Hospital Obstetrics on Chopping Block as Facilities Pare Costs

(Axios) – Hospitals trying to shed unprofitable business lines are increasingly scaling back or halting maternity services, adding new stresses to the reproductive care landscape. Why it matters: Obstetric unit closures predate the pandemic but are drawing more concern with pregnancy-related deaths on the rise and an increased need for obstetrics care as more states restrict abortion. (Read More)