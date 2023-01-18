Record High in U.S. Put Off Medical Care Due to Cost in 2022

(Gallup) – The percentage of Americans reporting they or a family member postponed medical treatment in 2022 due to cost rose 12 points in one year, to 38%, the highest in Gallup's 22-year trend. Each year since 2001, Gallup has tracked Americans' self-reports of delaying medical care in the past 12 months due to cost. The latest reading, from Gallup's annual Health and Healthcare poll conducted Nov. 9-Dec. 2, is the highest by five points and marks the sharpest year-over-year increase to date.