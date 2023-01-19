Bivalent Vaccine Slashes COVID Hospitalizations in Seniors

(MedPage Today) – The bivalent COVID-19 booster targeting BA.4/5 showed high levels of protection against COVID-19 hospitalization in older adults, an observational cohort study out of Israel showed. Among more than 600,000 booster-eligible adults ages 65 and up, those who received Pfizer/BioNTech’s bivalent booster had an 81% lower risk of COVID hospitalization compared with those who received no booster (adjusted HR 0.19, 95% CI 0.08-0.43), reported Ronen Arbel, PhD, of Clalit Health Services (CHS) in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Read More)