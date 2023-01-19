I Lost Weight on Ozempic. Here’s What the Debate Gets Wrong.

(New York Times) – When Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford entered medical school in the early 2000s, obesity medicine was not part of the curriculum, even though obesity rates in the United States have been steadily rising since the 1980s. Since then, she’s spent her career pushing for changes in the way the medical establishment thinks about and treats obesity, calling for interventions that recognize the condition as a disease, not simply a failure of willpower. And one of those interventions is medication. (Listen to the Podcast)