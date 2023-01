Here Come the Robot Doctors

(Axios) – ChatGPT, the generative AI juggernaut, is getting a lot smarter when it comes to health care. Why it matters: A lot of clinical diagnoses and decisions could someday be made by machines, rather than by human doctors. Driving the news: ChatGPT recently passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination, although just barely, as part of a recent research experiment. (Read More)