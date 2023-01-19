A New Study Links Social Media Use to Changes in Teen Brains. Is That a Bad Thing?

January 19, 2023

(STAT News) – Today’s teens and tweens have never known a world without social media. There are still a lot of open questions about how sites like TikTok and Instagram may shape their development — and stories focusing on the potential negative impacts of social media tend to dominate the news. But a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics is the latest in a growing body of research that suggests the relationship that young people have with social media is too complicated to be categorized as simply good or bad. (Read More)

