Mental Health Benefits of Gender-Affirming Hormones for Teens Persist for Two Years in New Study

(STAT News) – Researchers followed over 300 adolescents across the U.S. for two years after initiating hormone treatment. The results augment a substantial body of research that shows gender-affirming care improves mental health, but most previous studies had been done with smaller, single-location cohorts and shorter follow-up windows. The new paper also focuses primarily on hormone therapy, while earlier work often included a variety of care options, including drugs to delay onset of puberty. (Read More)