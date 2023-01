Buprenorphine Deaths Did Not Increase Despite Wider Access During Pandemic, Study Shows

(STAT News) – The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sea change in addiction medicine — in particular, increased access to buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to treat opioid use disorder. Now, new data show that despite the medication’s wider availability, deaths involving buprenorphine still constitute a small fraction of overall drug mortality. (Read More)