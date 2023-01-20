A New Report Outlines a Vision for National Wastewater Surveillance

Wastewater surveillance provided valuable public health information during the Covid-19 pandemic and merits "further development and continued investment," according to a new report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on Thursday. Although the pandemic spurred the rapid expansion of wastewater surveillance, the current system sprung up in an ad hoc way, fueled by volunteerism and emergency pandemic-related funding, according to the report. It is also concentrated in major metropolitan areas, leaving many communities behind.