FDA Declines to Grant Accelerated Approval for Eli Lilly’s Experimental Alzheimer’s Treatment

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration declined to grant accelerated approval to an experimental Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, and requested additional data from Eli Lilly and Company, the drug maker. The company, which announced the development on Thursday, plans to file Phase 3 clinical trial data later this year for a traditional FDA approval. (Read More)