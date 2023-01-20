Brain-Machine Interface Promise a Virtual Social Life for All

(Wired) – From advanced robotics to the delicate reinnervation of the damaged peripheral nerves in patients’ arms and legs, these projects require extraordinary medical and technological breakthroughs. Extensive development is still needed to realize real-world clinical applications of these approaches. However, fully mastering the brain-computer interface itself—the precise translation of a brain signal into an intended action—may require a much simpler, cheaper, and safer technology: virtual reality. (Read More)