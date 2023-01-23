Caregiver Turnover Strains Households

(Wall Street Journal) – High turnover among in-home caregivers is straining the daily lives of America's aging population, which relies on them to remain in their homes. The median caregiver turnover rate—or the percentage of all caregivers who left or were terminated from jobs—was about 64.9% in 2021, according to a report by Home Care Pulse, a company that provides data and training to home care agencies. Though the number has improved from a peak of 81.6% in 2018, it represents a major supply gap, according to people in the home care industry.