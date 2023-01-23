New Rural Hospital Model a Lifeline for Some, a Gamble for Others

(Axios) – The Biden administration is offering struggling rural hospitals a new financial lifeline starting this month, but with an unusual twist: Facilities that opt in have to agree to close their non-emergency inpatient services. The big picture: Becoming a "rural emergency hospital" brings enhanced Medicare payments and upward of $3 million in subsidies each year. But patients typically have to leave within 24 hours, meaning those who can't go home have to be discharged to a full-service hospital, possibly in another state.