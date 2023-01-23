N.Y.U. Longone Withdraws from Type 1 Diabetes Vaccine Trial in Adolescents

(New York Times) – Researchers at N.Y.U. Langone Health have pulled out of a trial investigating the use of an old tuberculosis vaccine to treat children with Type 1 diabetes only months after they began enrolling participants on Long Island. The vaccine, called Bacillus-Calmette-Guerin, or B.C.G., has generated intense interest among various patient advocacy groups, including those focused on Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, as well as diabetes. Some recent research suggests that the vaccine, first administered in 1921, also may protect against Covid-19 and respiratory diseases because of its broad effects on the immune system. (Read More)