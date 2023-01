FDA Scientists Propose an Annual Covid Shot Matched to Current Strains

(STAT News) – Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration propose making Covid vaccination a regular, once-a-year shot that is updated to match current strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to documents posted by the FDA on Monday. For people who are older or immunocompromised, the FDA would recommend two annual doses of the revised shot. (Read More)