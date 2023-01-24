Predictive Biomarkers Could Ease the Exhaustive Trail-and-Error of Antidepressants

(STAT News) – In a new study that’s now recruiting patients, Pizzagalli and his team are attempting to use MRI scans and other technology to identify biomarkers in the brain’s reward system that may help predict which of two antidepressants will work best for patients with depression highlighted by anhedonia, or an inability to experience pleasure, which Pizzagalli calls a “cardinal symptom” of depression. (Read More)