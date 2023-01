Human Geneticists Apologize for Past Involvement in Eugenics, Scientific Racism

(Science) – The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) apologized today for the participation of some of its early leaders in the eugenics movement, as well as the group’s failure to acknowledge and oppose other past harms and injustices in the field of genetics. The apology stems from a yearlong ASHG project that resulted in a 27-page report documenting instances of injustices. (Read More)