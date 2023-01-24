Study of Pancreatitis Surgery Patients Finds Steady Decline in Survival and Need for Better Addiction Support

(STAT News) – For some people with chronic pancreatitis, surgery is the only hope. The condition can cause debilitating abdominal pain, and, sometimes, push people to turn to substances for relief. But the long-term results of pancreatic surgery, including removal of the shrimp-shaped organ behind the stomach, are not well-understood. A new study, an attempt to document these patients’ outcomes in the long run, found declining survival rates over the first decade after surgery. (Read More)