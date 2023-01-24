‘Arms Race with Automation’: Professors Fret About AI-Generated Coursework

January 24, 2023

(Nature) – Thanks to the rapid development and evolution of artificial-intelligence (AI) chatbots, students can generate seemingly insightful writing with the click of a button. Although some academics blame these tools for the death of the college essay, a poll of Nature readers suggests that the resulting essays are still easy to flag, and it’s possible to amend existing policies and assignments to address their use. (Read More)

