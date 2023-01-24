A Deadly Epidural, Delivered by a Doctor with a History of Mistakes

(New York Times) – Until now, the specific medical errors that caused Ms. Semple’s death have not been publicly reported in detail. Nor has it been reported that in the more than two years before her death, six other pregnant patients in labor at Woodhull “suffered adverse outcomes related to the administration of anesthesia,” according to the hospital inspection report. In almost all those cases, Dr. Shelchkov was apparently involved, according to the report, which did not name him but described errors attributed to him in other documents. (Read More)