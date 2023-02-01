A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
February 1, 2023
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 49, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “COVID-19 and the Orthopaedic Surgeon: Who Gets Redeployed?” by Rachel S Bronheim and Casey Jo Humbyrd
- “Public Justification and Expert Disagreement over Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions for the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Marcus Dahlquist and Henrik D Kugelberg
- “How not to Count the Health Benefits of Family Planning” by Jacob Zionts and Joseph Millum
- “Where the Ethical Action Is” by Doug Hardman and Phil Hutchinson
- “Training to Proficiency in Surgery Using Simulation: Is there a Moral Obligation?” by Conor Toale, Marie Morris and Dara O Kavanagh