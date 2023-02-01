A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

February 1, 2023

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 49, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “COVID-19 and the Orthopaedic Surgeon: Who Gets Redeployed?” by Rachel S Bronheim and Casey Jo Humbyrd
  • “Public Justification and Expert Disagreement over Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions for the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Marcus Dahlquist and Henrik D Kugelberg
  • “How not to Count the Health Benefits of Family Planning” by Jacob Zionts and Joseph Millum 
  • “Where the Ethical Action Is” by Doug Hardman and Phil Hutchinson 
  • “Training to Proficiency in Surgery Using Simulation: Is there a Moral Obligation?” by Conor Toale, Marie Morris and Dara O Kavanagh 

 

