A New Edition of The Canadian Journal of Bioethics Is Now Available
February 8, 2023
The Canadian Journal (vol. 5. No. 1, Open Issue, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Non-invasive Prenatal Testing for Fetal Whole Genome Sequencing: An Interpretive Critical Review of the Ethical, Legal, Social, and Policy Implications” by Hazar Haidar and Renata Iskander
- “Launching the Newfoundland and Labrador Health Research Ethics Authority Act and Reflections on its Current Status” by Penny Moody-Corbett and Sharon Buehler
- “Recognizing Racism in Bioethics as the Subject of Bioethical Concern” by Charlene Galarneau