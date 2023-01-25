CDC Makes Biggest Agency Changes Yet

(MedPage Today) – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, is continuing her push to revamp the agency, creating new offices and leadership positions, MedPage Today has learned. The vast majority of the organizations that live within the CDC will now report to the Immediate Office of the Director, which will replace what was previously described as a “Community of Practice” structure, according to someone who attended an internal staff meeting that took place today. The goal is to make sure all offices follow a shared vision and common goals. (Read More)