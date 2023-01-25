The Drug Was Meant to Save Children’s Lives. Instead They’re Dying

(STAT News) – Reporting by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, in partnership with STAT, reveals that at least a dozen brands of asparaginase have been proven to be poor quality, with 10 still on the market globally. The drug stops cancer cells from dividing and growing. Without it, patients face a dramatically reduced chance of survival. But in some cases brands fell well below the standard needed to treat cancer. Many have also been found to contain contaminants such as bacteria that could be harmful to patients. A spokesperson for Leuginase’s manufacturer, Beijing SL Pharmaceutical, said the drug is tested by Chinese regulators and assessed in-house, where — he claimed — quality results have stayed within statutory limits over the past decade. (Read More)