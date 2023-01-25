Updated Covid-19 Booster Still Providing Strong Protection Against Newer Variants, CDC Study Finds

(STAT News) – The protection offered by the updated Covid-19 booster appears to be holding up against the newest Omicron subvariants that are sweeping across the country, scientists from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control reported Wednesday. A new study published in one of the agency’s online journals reported that the bivalent vaccine’s effectiveness against the XBB and XBB.1.5 strains is similar to what was seen when the BA.5 strain of the virus was circulating. The bivalent vaccine, which was introduced in September, targets the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the BA.4/5 strains. (Read More)