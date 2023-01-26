‘Culture Is Hard to Break’: Kenya’s Medical School Face a Shortage of Cadavers

(The Guardian) – Only postgraduate students and those specialising in anatomy are able to get hands-on dissection experience as Kenya’s oldest medical school grapples with a shortage of cadavers. Until recently, medical students would spend at least 250 hours on dissection in their first year. However, most students now learn through prosection – examining bodies that have already been cut open. Up to 12 students have to learn using one cadaver in anatomy class. (Read More)