Social Media Platforms Face Pressure to Stop Online Drug Dealers Who Target Kids

(NPR) – According to Neville, her son began experimenting with illicit opioids and other drugs while using the social media site Snapchat. “It was on Snapchat that Alex was able to visit with dealers and other users. It was on Snapchat that he set up a deal to get pills,” she said. The dealer who sold fentanyl to Alex was never caught or prosecuted. Snapchat hasn’t acknowledged any role in his death. During testimony Wednesday, Neville said social media companies aren’t being held accountable for putting children like Alex in danger. She and other witnesses called for changes to a provision of federal law known as Section 230. (Read More)