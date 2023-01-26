ChatGPT Can’t Be Credited an an Author, Says World’s Largest Academic Publisher

(The Verge) – Springer Nature, the world’s largest academic publisher, has clarified its policies on the use of AI writing tools in scientific papers. The company announced this week that software like ChatGPT can’t be credited as an author in papers published in its thousands of journals. However, Springer says it has no problem with scientists using AI to help write or generate ideas for research, as long as this contribution is properly disclosed by the authors. (Read More)