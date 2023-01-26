Is Violence Driving Doctors in the Middle East to Emigrate?

(DW) – Surveys of health care workers in countries across the Middle East found that anywhere between 67% and 80% of doctors and nurses reported experiencing physical or verbal violence while at work. Surveys also confirm that younger doctors, usually those under 40 years of age, bear the brunt of this kind of workplace harassment. Over the past three years, the coronavirus pandemic has worsened this. According to a 2022 survey published by the International Council of Nurses, there was “a higher frequency of [violent] incidents after the coronavirus pandemic started.” (Read More)