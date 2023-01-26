The FDA Pulls Evushield Authorization as Coronavirus Evolution Quashes Another Therapy

(STAT News) – The evolution of the coronavirus has knocked out another treatment. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday withdrew the authorization of Evusheld, the latest antibody therapy to be rendered ineffective by the mutations the virus has picked up. Notably, Evusheld — unlike other antibody therapies — was not for infected patients, but rather was given as a pre-exposure treatment to people at high risk for severe Covid-19, such as those with compromised immune systems. (Read More)