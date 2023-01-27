NIH Faces Calls to Change Its ‘Ableist’ Mission Statement

(Nature) – The main US biomedical research funder is facing calls to change its mission statement because of claims that its current one perpetuates stereotypes that disabled people are “flawed” and need to be “fixed”. The use of “reducing disability” in the current mission statement of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) risks perpetuating ableist stereotypes, according to a report. The NIH should instead focus on enhancing health, lengthening life and reducing illness, the analysis adds. (Read More)