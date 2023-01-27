Big Tech Was Moving Cautiously on AI. Then Came ChatGPT

(Washington Post) – ChatGPT is quickly going mainstream now that Microsoft — which recently invested billions of dollars in the company behind the chatbot, OpenAI — is working to incorporate it into its popular office software and selling access to the tool to other businesses. The surge of attention around ChatGPT is prompting pressure inside tech giants including Meta and Google to move faster, potentially sweeping safety concerns aside, according to interviews with six current and former Google and Meta employees, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak. (Read More)