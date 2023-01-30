Covid Vaccines Targeting Omicron Should Be Standard, Panel Says

(New York Times) – An expert committee advising the Food and Drug Administration recommended on Thursday that regulators phase out the original versions of the Covid-19 vaccines, allowing Americans getting their first shots to receive the updated formulations now used as boosters. As the advisers endorsed ending one era of the Covid vaccination campaign, they also grappled with its future. F.D.A. scientists described a broad series of possible changes to the country’s vaccination program, all of them aimed at simplifying what had become an elaborate set of inoculation guidelines and at defending against wintertime hospital surges. (Read More)