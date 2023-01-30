AI Generated Art for a Comic Book. Human Artists Are Having a Fit.

(Wall Street Journal) – The 18-page book follows the travels of a young character who awakes alone and confused in an abandoned, futuristic world, and who looks a lot like Zendaya, the actress from “Euphoria” and the recent “Spider-Man” movies. The images were composed on Midjourney, one of a batch of services that create new images based on artwork and photos already online. Last year, “Zarya of the Dawn,” which credited the software as a co-author on the title page, became the first work of its kind to get a copyright from the Library of Congress. But now the copyright is under review, posing a big question: Who really owns these AI-generated, mashup images? (Read More)