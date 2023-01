Watchdog Identifies $5 Billion in Potential COVID Aid Fraud

(Axios) – The U.S. government issued more than $5 billion in “potentially fraudulent” pandemic-related loans, the federal watchdog overseeing coronavirus relief spending said Monday. Driving the news: The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee said it found more than 69,000 “questionable” Social Security numbers were used in successful federal emergency loan applications. (Read More)