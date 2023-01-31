U.S. Appeals Court Sides with Drugmakers on Discount Program

(Wall Street Journal) – Pharmaceutical companies shouldn’t have to send federally discounted drugs to an unlimited number of pharmacies, a federal appeals court ruled, in a major win for the drugmakers and a blow to hospitals and clinics that receive the low-price medicines. The ruling Monday, by a three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based Third Circuit Court of Appeals, would allow pharmaceutical companies to curtail the volume of drugs they must sell at the discounted rates required under the federal program, because they wouldn’t have to apply the low prices to medications dispensed by all of the outside pharmacies contracting with hospitals and clinics. (Read More)