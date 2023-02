4chan Users Embrace AI Voice Clone Tool to Generate Celebrity Hatespeech

(The Verge) – An AI startup that lets anyone clone a target’s voice in a matter of seconds is being rapidly embraced by internet trolls. 4chan users have been flocking to free voice synthesis platform ElevenLabs, using the company’s tech to clone the voices of celebrities and read out audio ranging from memes and erotica to hatespeech and misinformation. (Read More)