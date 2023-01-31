FDA Revamping Foods Program to Move Past ‘Constant Turmoil’

January 31, 2023

(Associated Press) – The head of the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced an overhaul of the agency’s food safety and nutrition division, vowing that a new structure will better protect consumers and the U.S. food supply.  FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said he would create a new human foods program led by a deputy commissioner with authority over policy, strategy and regulatory activities for the part of the agency that oversees 80% of the foods Americans eat. (Read More)

